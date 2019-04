REN Clean Skincare Radiance Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream is a light gel cream moisturiser that activates upon contact with the skin’s natural micobiome (good bacteria) targeting hyperpigmentation to illuminate, smooth and reenergise for the perfect glow.

Suitable for all skin types, it is available at KNESapothecary KLCC, One Utama, The Gardens Mall, Bangsar Village II or www.kensapothecary.my. Price: RM215 (50ml).