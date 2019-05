LA’SOUL Skin Nutrition Expert is well known for its expertise in producing high quality and superior beauty products from South Korea.

This time, LA’SOUL is launching its lipstick range that will spark up every woman’s day. LA’SOUL Matte Creamy Volumizing Lipstick is a lipstick that not only enhances the beauty of women, but also boosts their self-confidence.

LA’SOUL Lipstick has a matte look but actually feels creamy on the lips. Its silken softness is due to the presence of micro christalyn wax as part of the ingredients.

The lipstick would stay fresh with bright colour that lasts throughout the day.

Six colours are made available in this range which will suit all your needs, such as Star Nude, Mocha Choc, Velvet Burgundy, Passion Rosy, Poppy Pink and Cherry Peach.

The high quality anti-ageing content will help make your lips look younger while giving it long-lasting protection.

Other important ingredients in the LA’SOUL Matte Creamy Volumizing Lipstick are Camellia Japonica See Oil, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil and Shea Butter.

For more information, visit LA’SOUL’s website and social media.