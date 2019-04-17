Potent elixir

WELCOME to a skincare revolution that can supercharge skin with the power of fresh, pure, potent vitamin C, activated in the palm of your hand. This innovative, dissolvable square is a beauty-industry first, only available from Mary Kay. It’s so small it can sit on your fingertip; so powerful, it can supercharge your serum with a benefits boost.

“You’ve never seen anything like this. The true genius of this technology is that inside every packet is a single square that gives you a fresh dose and pure power every time. In just seconds, it’s activated by you! It’s magic in the palm of your hands,” says Dr Michelle Hines, Director of Skin and Clinical Research and Consumer Product Insights, Mary Kay Inc.

Priced at RM99, TimeWise Vitamin C Activating Squares is only available through a Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant.