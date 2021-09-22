Power dressing for modern women

LONDON-BASED lawyer-turned-designer Ida Fauziana Karim started her own fashion label for the same reason as many her women in the industry do: her own wardrobe needs.

“My interest in wearing jackets and blazers has been embedded in me since I was very young, from my university days, or even younger,” shares Anne, as she is affectionately known.

“It was particularly important for me during my career in corporate where I would typically have different blazers kept at work, depending on who I was seeing, where was I going or just what impression I was trying to make.’’

She founded the label in October 2020, but has been designing blazers ever since her university days as a law student, before she landed her corporate role in the legal and financial industries.

“So, there is no question about my love for blazers which was well known to the majority of my work colleagues previously.”

This love can be seen in her brand’s debut collection titled Amaranthine, which celebrates women and their individuality. The collection features six different structured designs with feminine and elegant tailoring.

The designs encapsulate the art of power dressing for women, allowing them to blaze the trail from the boardroom to a night out on the town.

With simple yet bold details – from the puffed shoulders and flared sleeves to cropped and double-breasted silhouettes – Anne Karim’s blazers are made for those who want to stand out.

Her designs accentuate not just the form and figure of women, but the very essence of their personality.

As the brand continues to grow in the United Kingdom, Anne is starting to tap into the Malaysian market, hoping to share the one look all women are looking for – confidence.