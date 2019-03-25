Power of nature

LAPIS LAZULI, a favourite stone of ancient Egypt, is know for its gorgeous deep blue colour.

Lapis Facial Oil is named for the precious blue oil it contains, Blue Tansy. This oil holds a component called Azulene which acts as a powerful anti-inflammatory and antibacterial agent that aids in reducing redness and clarifying the complexion.

It’s formulated for combination, oily, and blemish-prone skin types or any skin in need of relief from inflammation.

Other notable ingredients in Lapis Facial Oil: Jojoba Oil easily absorbs into the skin without clogging pores; vegetable-sourced Squalene can act as a protective barrier to keep moisture in the skin; and Jasmine Sambac Oil can increase skin’s elasticity.

Why use facial oils? They absorb easily to get moisture, vitamins, fatty acids, and antioxidants into thirsty skin. Additionally, they form a natural lipid barrier to lock moisture in and protect against dryness and heat in the environment.

Also available are Orchid Youth Preserving Facial Oil and Phoenix Regenerating Facial Oil.

Herbivore brings you products that are cruelty free, non-toxic, and highly effective. Made with only truly natural active ingredients, the formulas are created in the Seattle studio and tested on real people.

The brand was founded in the Seattle kitchen of wife and husband, Julia Wills and Alex Kummerow in 2011.