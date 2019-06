FIVE years after the Sunleya G.E. was first launched, Sisley Sunleya G.E. SPF 50+ is continuing its resounding success with a 2019 version that promises even higher anti-ageing protection.

Its 3-in-1 formula prevents the formation of wrinkles and pigmentation spots and provides effective sun protection while keeping skin beautiful. Smoother, firmer and better protected, the skin is moisturised, more beautiful and younger looking.

Also available is the Super Stick Solaire Tinted Sun Care SPF+ from Sisley that provides the most vulerable parts of the face with very high sun protection thanks to a high-performance complex of mineral screens that protect against the effects of intense sunlight.