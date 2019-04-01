Protect your hair

WHETHER soaking up the sun, bathing in the sea or diving into the pool, long summer days can be extremely trying for the hair. When compounded by chlorine and salt, UV rays alter its shine, colour and texture. The hair becomes coarse, dry and prone to breakage. Just like the skin, hair deserves special protection in winter and summer to help it face whatever weakens it and preserve its shine.

Sisley has created Hair Rituel by Sisley Protective Hair Fluid, a complete protective screen to shield against the harmful effects of the sun, seawater and pool water, protect hair fibres and preserve their softness, colour and shine.