Pure beauty

AT the peak of his youth, Dr Mukhlis Idris radiating with charm and bubbly personality had ambitions fueled with the desire to succeed as a full-time doctor. His intention was virtually unstoppable until his hopes and dreams were smashed when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 27.

Amid the hardships he was facing, Mukhlis stayed resilient and emerged from the ashes, returning to the very meaning of life that was put on hold.

More so than ever, his gruelling roller coaster journey has provided a reality check for many things, but most importantly shifted his perspective on life. While he was always interested in beauty, he has now found new passion as a celebrity makeup artist and most recently launched his own skincare label, Pure.

Over the years, he looked at beauty in a different way; a characteristic with no social construct, even when being perceived in the democratic “selfie-age” we live in, it is multi-dimensional rather than emotionally flat.

He explained our relationship with beauty extends beyond the superficial, as it challenges the normative, questions and rejects the standard. Beauty in postmodernism is how you see yourself and not in the eye of the beholder.

What made you pursue makeup artistry?

During my medical rotation, I slowly realised I’ve been having all the symptoms of asthma and later I was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin’s lymphoma. For two years starting in 2011, I underwent a total of 19 chemotherapy sessions and even had to get a transplant. Throughout the period, I couldn’t further my practice as a doctor and by chance I pursued makeup artistry by accident. I started doing my sister’s makeup for her wedding and since then I’ve been doing it for eight years.

Has your notion of beauty changed over the years?

Beauty has to represent authenticity and individuality. I’ve always appreciated the uniqueness of one’s aesthetic but more importantly the personality. You can be quirky and eccentric, and that’s what is unique about you, it’s your identity, your style and your beauty.

What do you love most about makeup?

For the longest time ever, I’ve been watching videos and makeup tutorials by famed beauty gurus on YouTube and their work are so beautiful and incredibly inspiring.

However, along this journey, I’ve been trying to figure out what is my style of makeup. I can watch hundreds of these tutorials but at the end of the day, I still have to craft a style that I can identify myself with.

I love bold colours and everything that is against the norm, oftentimes out of the box even though many consider my approach to be unconventional.

Tell us more about your skincare label Pure and its debut product.

Driven by natural, ethically sourced and halal-based ingredients, Pure was finally launched in March 2019 after a horrendous yet exciting journey to concoct a formula that is absolutely chemical-free for everyone and all age groups.

The Facial Essence Mist can be used as skincare such as a toner and moisturiser with sun protection against UVA and UVB rays, and cosmetic such as a makeup primer and setting spray; it really represents what a cosmeceutical product is all about.

There is a certain level of judgment and perception toward local beauty brands. How do you uphold the integrity at the same time create brand awareness?

It’s always hard to market a new brand, and even more, if you’re lesser known compared to other more established celebrities who could monetise on their fame.

However, I believe Pure Facial Essence Mist, crafted with the highest quality of ingredients would be just as favourable to all beauty enthusiasts. Especially to those who are aware of natural and ethical products, they value quality over popularity.

Therefore, it’s hard to make a profit without fame, at the same time, not neglect or lose the integrity of the brand. It’s all about the balance.

In terms of expansion, what are your plans for Pure?

As a cosmeceutical brand that caters to both the skincare and cosmetic factors, I’d love to add a facial cleanser, makeup remover and serum to complete the range. And perhaps after that, I’ll come up with a translucent powder and lip balm that are not strictly cosmetic but rather as skincare.