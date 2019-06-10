Racing forward

THE Fastback Collection by a new Swiss brand, Gorilla profiles the iconic American Muscle Cars through their sculpting of sports car silhouette and speed-form, visually conveying movement and power. The Phantom Black comes with a Camo rubber strap, Gorilla’s touch of urban culture with unblemished stealthiness. In RS White, the Fastback’s distinctive bezel design is amplified with scratch resistant semi-glossy white ceramic. Acid Green takes on the hyper car color inspiration by fusing lively acid green and polished black ceramic to bring out the special structure of layered forged carbon.