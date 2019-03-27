Radiant complexion

GET the famous PixiGlow! Pixi’s bestselling cult favourite toner gently accelerates cell renewal to reveal a brighter, glowing complexion.

Skin tone is clearer, texture is smoother and more even.

This alcohol free toner refines the appearance of pores and soothes for radiant, healthier looking skin!

Meanwhile, Pixi Glow Glycolic Boost Mask provides a concentration of expertly curated ingredients that will deliver results in a flash!

Give your skin the boost it needs with this sheet mask that has an instant brightening and hydrating effect.