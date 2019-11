SELANGOR Modest Fashion debuts à la mode this year, and is slated to create waves in the local and regional fashion industry.

‘Modern fashion’ is a term coined to describe clothing which conceals rather than accentuates the shape of body – which is not to be confused with ‘Islamic fashion’.

An initiative by the Selangor State Government under Invest Selangor Berhad, Selangor Modest Fashion is the realisation of the state’s vision to empower and create global champions, whilst positioning Selangor as a hub for modest fashion in the next five years.

Selangor Menteri Besar Amiruddin Shari said: “The fashion industry in Malaysia is growing at a steady pace of 12% per annum, with revenues estimated to grow to RM5.5 billion by 2023 from the current RM3.5 billion in 2019.

“Selangor, notably Bangi and Shah Alam, has always been associated with modest fashion, and the immense potential of this segment of the fashion industry should be capitalised upon.

“In 2015 alone, women globally spent US$44 billion (RM183 billion) on modest wear.”

This collaboration between Yayasan Raja Muda Selangor, Selangor Youth Community, Entrepreneurship Selangor and Royale Demure culminated in an event that brought together designers – apprentice, aspiring stars and established veterans – to showcase their masterpieces under the Selangor Modest Fashion brand, which will be marketed through an exclusive platform.

Selangor Modest Fashion focuses on blending fashion and trade, from creations and designs to fashion blockchain, from availing opportunities to creating sustainable ecosystem for talents in the modest fashion industry, through engaging experiences for regional awareness.

This highly anticipated event, taglined ‘Redefining Modesty’ opened in style with a showcase of 10 capsule collections, each consisting of three original ready-to-wear (RTW) designs, by some of Selangor’s most decorated and aspiring designers.

Featuring designs for both men and women, the designs were inspired by Selangor’s traditional fashions whilst encapsulating the essence of modern, modest fashionwear styles.

Another highlight of the evening was the introduction of timeless Royal Malay fashion built on heritage designs found only in Selangor. These include apparel creations such as Kain Telepuk, Kebaya Selangor and Baju Sikap, where each style of dress is characterised by unique production methods, fabrics and prints.

Amirudin added: “It is important to respect and protect our heritage attire whilst reminding the public of our deep cultural history here in Selangor. We can draw influences from them and make sure these styles of dress are kept alive.”

Also present at the event were the Raja Muda Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Invest Selangor CEO Datuk Hasan Azhari.

Selangor Modest Fashion also supports the development of fresh talent, and will incorporate an incubator programme for apprentice designers, whilst aspiring designers will go through an accelerator programme.

There, aspiring designers will be mentored and assessed by established industry experts like fashion curator Faizal Hamid, KL Fashion Week founder Andrew Tan,and fashion stylist Zaihani Mohd Zain.

Selangor Modest Fashion will also engage with local and international royalty, socialites, corporate figures, celebrities, lifestyle influencers, and industry players during a Fashion Gala event on Dec 3, to further promote the growth of the modest fashion industry in Selangor.

The Royal Tanjung brand was also introduced alongside the Selangor Modest Fashion brand, and will act as a mark of quality.

The Royal Tanjung marque is inspired by the nine-petal bunga tanjung, the official flower of Selangor, which is one of the key ornaments in the architectural designs of the Selangor royal palace. The flower is associated with elegance, finesse, sophistication and grace, while giving a very distinct fragrance of its own.