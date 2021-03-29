Redefining nutritional skincare

IT goes without saying that our skin is the largest organ of the body, hence for all the right reasons, the skin deserves all the nutrients it needs to be healthy.

What better way to do that than using the all-new Artistry Skin Nutrition skincare line that works exactly like supplements for the skin.

The clean, traceable and vegan skincare line fulfils the American beauty brand’s five key skin nutritional requirements – purify, balance, rebuild, moisturise and protection – to achieve visibly healthy skin with a simple skincare regime.

The collection is separated into two ranges namely the Balancing Solution for oily-unbalanced skin type and Hydrating Solution for normal-dry skin type. Both driven by none other than phytonutrients from Nutrilite, a world leader in vitamins and plant-based dietary supplements that are pure, safe, and effective.

Amway country managing director Mike Duong shared: “Just like the body has nutritional needs to be healthy, so does the skin for a healthy look. With this in mind, we created a convergence unlike any other, with solutions to each person’s individual needs and skin nutritional gaps.”

The Artistry Skin Nutrition is formulated with white chia seed extract as its star ingredient which is packed with nutrients to nourish and improve the skin, and provide antioxidant protection while balancing the skin microbiome.

More specifically, the Balancing Solution is able to reduce the appearance of pores and control excess oil production for fresh, matte and healthy-looking skin without shine and blemishes.

The Hydrating Solution on the other hand can significantly hydrate the skin to reveal its radiance and help slow signs of premature ageing by providing the skin with 24-hour moisture.

And to put the cherry on the cake, Artistry has also introduced the Micellar Makeup Remover + Cleanser, knowing that the efficacies of a skincare regime will not be as ineffective if impurities and makeup residues are not properly dissolved.