ALKEMIE Superfruit Oil Infusion Elixir is a multivitamin bomb for every skin type that needs energy, nutrition and support in combating oxidative stress. It is especially recommended for those who work in air conditioned offices, and smokers.

Thanks to its form of a bio active oil with a light and silky consistency, the elixir absorbs very quickly, is very efficient and does not burden the skin (the effect of the so-called ‘dry oil’).

The elixir base of carefully selected organic oils nourishes, regenerates the skin, and enhances its elasticity. When used systematically, the serum will make even dull and tired skin regain its shine and develop a healthy, radiant look.

It contains as much as 15% of organic superfruit extract – guarana, acerola, sea buckthorn, cranberry and Amazonian camu-camu. The loading dose of vitamins, antioxidants and nutrients effectively combats free radicals and extensively revitalises the skin. It also contains a new generation of vitamin C soluble in oils, which penetrates deep into the skin in a biologically pure form, and stays active long after the application.