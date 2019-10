By JOTHI JEYASINGAM

DUST, fine particles, and the pollution we are exposed to daily can result in dull and fragile hair.

In addition, fatigue, stress and a poor diet can result in an unbalanced scalp, leading to excessive sebum production and irritation.

To tackle haircare woes, Sisley has introduced a new innovation to its highly-successful, Hair Rituel by Sisley haircare range.

The Pre-Shampoo Purifying Mask is a preparatory treatment that helps purify the scalp and hair to ensure hair remains cleaner for longer, with an anti-dandruff effect.

Dubbed ‘the hair reset’ effect, this new innovation contains white clay, and acts like a blotting paper to absorb impurities from the scalp and hair.

This results in a rebalanced scalp that stays clean for longer, reducing the need to shampoo your hair frequently.

To introduce the latest addition to the Hair Rituel by Sisley range, members of the media were recently invited to A Cut Above at Parkson

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, for a hair and scalp analysis session using the Hair Rituel Analyser, a digital tool designed by Sisley research teams to analyse the state of the scalp and hair fibres, and for a complete hair ‘revive’ session.

The session started off with the Pre-Shampoo Purifying Mask as a first step followed by the shampoo, conditioner, mask, serum, oil and volumising spray from the range according to the specific requirements of the hair types.

A week after the ‘revive’ session with the Pre-Shampoo Purifying Mask, I could still feel that clean and light feeling that I usually experience after a scalp treatment session at the salon.

To get the best results, use the mask once a week, applying it section by section to a dry scalp. Massage in, leave for 10 minutes and rinse before applying shampoo.

The Pre-Shampoo Purifying Mask is available at Sisley counters in Parkson Pavilion, Parkson 1 Utama, Parkson Gurney Plaza Penang, Isetan KLCC, Robinsons The Gardens and Sogo Mid Valley Southkey JB.

The Hair Rituel Analyser service is also available at all Sisley counters at points of sale, to help customers identify the best haircare routine for their needs. –