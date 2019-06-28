Reset your youth

INSPIRED by the ultimate beauty of plum blossoms booming in the snow, Sulwhasoo’s First Care Activating Serum EX resets skin’s balance to deliver youthful and radiant skin. Skin ageing happens due to the imbalance of skin, not time.

As days pass, skin concerns arise, especially when the five signs of ageing which are resilience, vitality, nourishment, clarity and elasticity loses its balance.

First Care Activating Serum EX, being the first step and care serum, will reset skin’s balance and deflect the five signs of ageing, reactivating skin’s health and bring back youthful skin.

Formulated with Sulwhasoo’s proprietary ingredient, JAUM Balancing Complex - the ultimate solution to perfecting skin’s balance, contains an optimal blend of Sulwhasoo’s five heritage ingredients, namely, Peony, Scared Lotus, Solomon’s Seal, White Lily and Rehmannia. These precious herbs are carefully selected from 3,000 medicinal herbs identified from traditional medicinal classics for restoring natural radiance and skin balance.

Also featuring Sulwhasoo’s innovative technology, PREEtract Process, which increases the content and number of active ingredients in the JAUM Balancing Complex, First Care Activating Serum EX helps to boost the absorption of your next skincare products, whilst keeping optimal balance and magnifying skin’s radiance.

Sulwhasoo has just unveiled its Star Limited Edition - First Care Activating Serum EX 120ml - that is packaged in a beautiful golden chrome colour.