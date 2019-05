JAPANESE global apparel retailer Uniqlo’s graphic T-shirt brand UT has launched the “Rise Again by Verdy UT” Collection, a collaboration with Verdy, a graphic designer currently attracting attention with his street scenes.

Items are available at all Uniqlo stores in Malaysia and through the uniqlo.com/my online store.

The theme for this first collaboration between Uniqlo and Verdy is “Rise Again”, filled with the positive and happy thoughts that Verdy wants to convey to women around the world.

Graphic designs with positive messages such as “Break the Mold”, “Live Fast, Live Long”, and “I’m the Luckiest” presented in Verdy’s characteristic typography, coupled with boxy, oversized silhouettes, complete a special collection that perfectly matches the current mood.

Verdy directed the creation of the visuals, along with long-time friends Nigo and Emma. Model Emma showed off the outfits with UT Creative Director Nigo acting as photographer.

Verdy said: “Just when I was thinking that I wanted to share my graphics more broadly, I was approached by UT Creative Director Nigo. I thought that UT would be a good way to introduce my work to a wide range of people who don’t know who I am, and agreed to the collaboration.

“Rather than the more recent my own project ‘Wasted Youth’ or ‘Girls Don’t Cry’, we decided to use the older message of ‘Rise Above’, and in the spirit of aiming to rise ever higher even when the world changes, we chose the title ‘Rise Again’. The idea of ‘Break the Mold’, or pursuing new challenges, is something that I feel all the time.

In these and other graphics, I incorporate the messages that occur to me in everyday life.”