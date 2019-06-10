Roaring collaboration

COACH presents its Rexy Remix capsule collection in collaboration with four contemporary artists based in China: Sui Jianguo, Zhu Jingyi, Guang Yu and Yeti Out who reinterpreted the beloved Coach dinosaur mascot, Rexy.

Sui Jianguo, famously known for his oversized sculptures, created a photo version of a distorted Rexy. On the other hand, contemporary ink painter and abstract artist Zhu Jingyi reworked Rexy in an authentic ink drawing motif.

Graphic artist Guang Yu reimagined Rexy in a fierce graffiti doodle that was incorporated into the brand’s signature “C” emblem.

Lastly, music collective Yeti Out fused Rexy into their signature chirpy smiley face, inspired by 1980s rave culture “Second Summer of Love”.