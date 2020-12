WHEN we think of Analogue Apotik (formerly known as The Apothecary), we think of its hand-crafted solid colognes that have become the preferred choice for many. Founder Adrian Cheong was inspired by the role played by apothecaries of the old world as the gateway to remedial treatments based solely on empirical observation without scientific study. He revived this ingenious spirit of archaic apothecaries by setting up The Apothecary in 2015 as the new emporium of scent, bringing us sensational wax-based colognes in a variety of scents. In his unique trip to scent pharmacology, Cheong managed to capture endearing memories within enduring scents, and ephemeral emotions are readily remembered. He notes that our minds relate smell with information that would evoke episodic stories and indulge visceral memories as living abstractions. Instances like these ignited Cheong’s senses and fixation upon scents, where he would explore the infinite possibilities within the artistry of perfumery. “One of the scents, Omni, was created purely by accident and in that moment in time, I had a sudden realisation. The scent reminded me of a particular fragrance my dad used to have,” Cheong recalls. “I remember playing with that bottle of fragrance and spraying it on myself when I was young. For the most part, that very specific scent has always represented the idea of adulthood to me, like how my dad would use it when he went out for business meetings, the vivid memory of him carrying a briefcase and putting on his impeccable leather shoe lingers in my mind.” Analogue Apotik’s newest scent, Phenomen, is in a class of its own with a complex and alluring tone. It captures the rich redolence of the deep woods anchored down by its top notes: sandalwood, English oak and leather; then a staccato of floral and berry notes – iris, red berries and amber – accentuate its sophisticated and nuanced character. Cheong explains: “For a long time, I’ve been searching for a scent that evokes the serenity of wood. Many experiments later, I successfully concocted the exact scent I had envisioned, where it carries the marvellous tone of sandalwood which is powerful yet graceful, creating a dynamic presence that isn’t forceful.”

Analogue Apotik’s goal is to be an analogue of the old trade – COURTESY OF ANALOGUE APOTIK

I’m rather curious about the change of name. “When we first started The Apothecary, we loved how the name represented the spirit of pharmacies from the past, their way of prescribing cures to better human lives. “As we journeyed as a brand, we realised that while The Apothecary sounds unique and quite frankly, ‘hipster’, many in fact couldn’t pronounce our name. On top of that, we had lost a deal in the US simply because our name was too ‘generic’, and they had people in the department store in Seattle who couldn’t enunciate or remember the name. “Hence, the idea was to simplify our name yet still keeping in line with our identity.” How do you experience fragrances personally? “Fragrances have long been a part of my life. I’m most intrigued by scent, I’m obsessed with it: how it changes our mood and how it makes food look as delicious as it smells. And while our eyes (sight) are a powerful tool for a person, smell (scent) will always take precedence over it. “Crafting fragrances makes perfect sense for me as it combines my love for cooking and everything [related to] personal grooming.” What is the biggest challenge in creating a scent? “It’s the process of composing a scent that is challenging. Over time I’ve learned the importance of breaking out of my own implicit and unconscious bias because more often than not, personal taste can be rather subjective, as each to their own. “It involves a lot of research, which takes me on a trail of experiences – from trying out new food, smelling and testing out new fragrances, to travelling and exploring new art forms – it’s a very self-gratifying journey. “That aside, I couldn’t have done it without help from my team at Analogue Apotik. It’s always helpful to get a fresh nose or second opinion for some constructive feedback; it’s way more wholesome that way.”

Analogue Apotik’s wax based colognes. – COURTESY OF ANALOGUE APOTIK

The brand launched a series of oil-based perfumes in February. Could you share with us a little about this development? “There is a split of opinions and preferences when it comes to our wax-based colognes. Despite being the star of Analogue Apotik, we had customers who weren’t exactly fans of it, which is fair. “We figured perhaps we could turn things around by creating an alternative oil-based perfume, formulated with almond oil and with zero alcohol content. It’s not drying and last longer than the wax-based colognes; only two drops are needed for four to five hours strength. So far we do have a discerning segment who absolutely love it, and it has been great thus far.” Would you say that you’re constantly on the hunt for your next olfactive conquest at Analogue Apotik? “For sure! I’m always discovering and thinking of what the next product could be that would speak and resonate well with the greater audience. “Like how the old apothecaries of time past were inventive and revolutionary in their time, I’m taking a similar but contemporary approach to recreate and explore what we can do to expand on personal grooming, within the realm of scent.” Is there a scent that could best describe Analogue Apotik? “I don’t think a single scent could best sum us up, as we’re also evolving as we go. Each scent is a reflection of our journey and of the brand, as well as my relationship with fragrance. So to describe Analogue Apotik with just one scent would not be the most accurate.”