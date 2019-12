ADMITTEDLY, when I first heard about the NIVEA LUMINOUS630 SPOTCLEAR Booster Serum, I was extremely sceptical. Can it really clear up dark spots? Isn’t this just another whitening product?

Growing up, I was already intimately familiar with the NIVEA brand thanks to its range of creams and lotions. I have even used several of its moisturising products over the years, and found them quite effective. However, I drew the line at its range of whitening products.

So when the latest product by NIVEA landed on my desk, touting its ability to clear dark spots, I was very hesitant about using it.

Eventually, I was persuaded to give it a try, and to see what it could do for the few dark spots that I have noticed on my skin within the past few years.

After four full weeks of applying the product to my face, I have noticed some changes to my skin, although not necessarily only regarding dark spots.

The packaging for the product is neat, and compact. Two enclosed pink and white chambers within the pump bottle house the separate formulas that make up the serum.

One chamber contains the patented LUMINOUS630 that targets at the root cause to effectively reduce deep dark spots, promising to clear 10 years of deep dark spots in four weeks without harming skin. The other chamber contains Hyaluron & Vitamin E which moisturises the skin and allows deeper penetration of the powerful LUMINOUS630 to the skin.

The instructions are simple: after cleansing, just pump a suitable amount onto your hand and gently rub onto your face in the morning and before going to bed, paying special attention to dark spot areas.

The two separate formulations blend well into a light cream, and felt really rich when applied onto my face.

Despite this richness, the cream doesn’t feel heavy or oily, and my skin absorbed it quite well. It also goes on well under makeup.

On several occasions, I even skipped my usual moisturiser, relying upon the LUMINOUS630 SPOTCLEAR Booster Serum’s own moisturising properties.

I also applied the Day Moisturiser, NIVEA LUMINOUS630 SPOTCLEAR Spot Protect Moisturiser SPF50 PA+++ in order to further protect my skin from the harmful effects of UV rays, which can also cause the appearance of more dark spots.

By the end of four weeks, my skin certainly felt a lot more smoother than when I started.

The formulation also held up well, whether I was sitting in my airconditioned office, or when I attended an after hours party. Not once did I get that ‘sweaty’, melted feeling that some other moisturisers have left me with.

If there is anything that I consider a downside to the LUMINOUS630 SPOTCLEAR Booster Serum, it would have to be its fragrance. Its distinctive floral scent may not sit well with those who are sensitive to smells in their products, but fortunately, I found that the scent faded into the background as I went about my day.

Of course, the most important aspect is whether the LUMINOUS630 SpotClear Booster Serum actually clears up dark spots.

I checked my face every morning, and I did notice some change to my existing dark spots. They are a little lighter than when I started, although if I am completely honest, I expected the effect to be a lot more ‘visible’.

However, the most surprising change has been to the overall look of my skin. Much like how the name implies, I noticed a very visible luminous effect. As someone whose skin has always looked a little sallow and tired, I was surprised at how the LUMINOUS630 SPOTCLEAR Booster Serum actually gave me a bit of a ‘glow’ effect. So much so that friends who regularly saw me were commenting on it.

But more important to me, as someone who does not use whitening products, was how it never felt like my skin was being bleached or drenched in chemicals.

NIVEA reportedly spent 11 years developing and testing what it calls a “breakthrough innovation”, and considering the results I have noticed during the time I have used the product, I can definitely agree with that assessment.