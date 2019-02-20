Seize your youthful moment

WITH the addition of the Laneige Time Freeze Skin Refiner and Emulsion, Laneige’s Time Freeze now has a full line of anti-ageing products that cater to anti-ageing needs of Asian women to cultivate youthful and elastic skin.

Time Freeze Skin Refiner contains lecithin which acts as a transporting agent in the skin to help deliver elastic particles into the skin effectively.

From there, lecithin also helps prevent water on the skin barrier from evaporating, leading to a more sustainable water level of the skin to maintain skin hydration.

On top of that, the lecithin is able to highly moisturise the skin with the convergence of the emulsifying system and High Pressure (HP) technology, generating stabilised microparticles of active substances with high pressure.

Time Freeze Emulsion helps in balancing oil and water content to cultivate glowing and elastic skin through the elastic substances.

The emulsion’s tight and dense texture enables product adherence to the skin, creating a nutritious skin where users are able to feel the difference after application.

Formulated with musk mallow water, Laneige’s new Time Freeze Skin Refiner and Emulsion contribute to an improved Laneige Time Freeze line with its strong anti-ageing properties.