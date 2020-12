MAMONDE, the flower-inspired Korean beauty brand is introducing two new looks this holiday season i.e ‘Delicious Rosy’ and ‘Subtle Pink’ that will stir up your festive spirit.

Produced using Mamonde’s newly launched products – “My Skin But Better” or better known as the MSBB All Stay Foundation Glow, the Flower Pop Blusher and the Creamy Tint Colour Balm Glide, these new looks will make you a trendsetter at all the much-anticipated holiday parties!

The All Stay Foundation Glow is curated using ‘High-Refractive Oil Complex’ Technology which produces oil that will remain on the skin’s surface for a natural glow, keeping the skin looking radiant and bright.

Infused with the Wild Rose extract and the Vitati Rose, the Flower Pop Blusher adds a beautiful flush of vibrant rose on the cheeks, creating a healthier looking complexion with natural radiance.

To pair with glowing skin, Mamonde introduces its all new Creamy Tint Colour Balm Glide to help you achieve dewy and glossy lips.