ARCONA Celestial Activating Essence is a lightweight multifunctional essence that delivers instant soothing hydration, while offering a boost of skin perfecting-archives. Pure-D-Ribose energises skin, improving the appearance of elasticity and overall complexion, Peptide based SensAmone helps calm irritated skin, while daylight activated Luminescine helps blur fine lines, wrinkles and imperfections, leaving skin smooth and flawless.