Soaring the skies

NEW School luxury brand MCM presents its Spring/Summer 2019 collection – a bold celebration of flight in all forms. Entitled ‘Luft’, the German word for ‘air’, the collection reimagines MCM’s core values of mobility, freedom and creativity through a full men’s and women’s ready-to-wear range of apparel and accessories, featuring boundary pushing styles, modular silhouettes and multifunctional, flight-inspired designs.

Expanding MCM’s heritage in travel, the Spring/Summer 2019 collection presents an all-encompassing lifestyle assortment for the first time. The genderless range is inspired by air-based sports such as skydiving, celebrating freedom of movement and hands-free travel. Highlighting dynamism and innovation in craft, the collection redesigns the aesthetics of air-based sport, aviation, skydiving and NASA exploration into a modern expression. The silhouettes draw on utilitarian uniforms, inspiring the wearer to move, travel and experience.

The modular and unisex collection is designed for the 21st-Century Global Nomad, sitting alongside signature backpack shapes, leather goods, eyewear and footwear.

MCM’s core values of travel, irreverence and originality are interpreted through the bold use of materials, fabrics and hardware, articulating MCM’s design philosophy of multipurpose, multi-function and mobility.

This season’s signature design pillars are designed with both statement and functionality in mind, presenting a vibrant, youthful and utilitarian offer. Bold Webbing & Buckles reimagines aviation design details through contemporary styles, while Large & Contrast Logo styles put bold colours and the MCM logo front and centre. Visetos also gets a refresh this season, with Animated Visetos styles giving new life to the iconic MCM pattern. Modular designs are featured throughout, with mobility-first hybrid and handsfree styles forming a core trend this season.

For Spring/ Summer 2019, MCM’s house codes meet streetwear influences via functional, flight-inspired design.

The sporty collection captures the essence of MCM’s boldness, attitude and originality, allowing wearers to voyage freely 24/7/365, whether cross-city or country-to-country. The Luft collection will be available online and in store globally this Spring/Summer 2019.