Soft Addiction

LIKE a woman who moves through the world with confidence and grace, Amouage has introduced Love Mimosa to its much-adored floral themed Secret Garden Collection.

Encapsulating a unique essence like no other, Amouage’s mimosa facets are sublimed with rare ingredients that lighten up this flower. Mimicking the mimosa hills of Tanneron, in the South of France, the fragrance’s top notes open with an aquatic tone accented by Violet Leaves and Cascalone.

In its heart, Mimosa is painted with a creamy and powdery finish together with Orris and Heliotrope.

Pear adds a juicy sweetness with a subtle fruity aroma that is both light and modern. Ylang Ylang together with Ambrox in the base projects a subtle sensuality together with strength and individuality. It also leaves an unforgettable memory.

Love Mimosa is available at Amouage stores in Pavilion KL, Isetan KLCC, Starhill Gallery, KLIA1 and KLIA2.