Special collaboration

BONIA has launched a special collection in collaboration with Malaysian model and actress Scha Alyahya. Available online and in store, the Bonia x Scha collection introduces a selection of everyday essentials meant to empower the Bonia woman, including bags, scarves and footwear.

Curated exclusively by Scha Alyahya with Bonia’s team of designers, the collection takes cues from Scha’s personality and style, as well as the brand’s deep-rooted heritage in Italy. Each piece traces a love for Italian art and design, from figurative design influences and motifs, to the collection’s elevated re-editions of Bonia’s archival classics – Venice and Camilla.

“This collection is so close to my heart,” says Scha Alyahya. “To collaborate with a brand like Bonia is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I have enjoyed every step of this partnership. The Bonia x Scha collection brings together our unique styles in a way I couldn’t be happier with – each piece is bold, empowering, and undeniably cool. This is a collection of essentials to cherish for a lifetime.”