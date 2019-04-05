Sporty & stylish

TO enhance its strong technological watchmaking, Mido, the Swiss brand founded in 1918, recently celebrated the launch of the Multifort Chronometer One collection in the heart of Kuala Lumpur where guests were brought into the adventurous world of espionage.

The very singular event, hosted by Gianni Calderoni, Mido Vice President and Heng Wei Hun, the Brand Manager of Mido Malaysia, was attended by guests of honour – including actor Remy Ishak and Mido Friend of the Brand, JC Chee.

Stealing the limelight of the evening was the Multifort Chronometer One, Mido’s sporty watch with casual-chic and urban design at the cutting edge of technology. The Multifort Chronometer One is indeed the first model of this historic collection to be fitted with the Caliber 80 Si, a COSC-certified chronometer movement featuring a silicon balance-spring.

Themed as “Super Precision + High Technology”, the memorable evening paid tribute to the Multifort Chronometer One’s unique design codes and movement, with a touch of industrial architecture.

With a new look and a movement that is at the cutting-edge of watchmaking innovation, the Multifort Chronometer One is the perfect fusion of the historical traits of this collection and Mido’s latest technology.

The timepiece is supplied with a rubber strap with fabric insert, a state-of-the-art material that is extremely comfortable to wear and perfect for any occasion.

This model is available in two versions: black with beige stitching or beige with black stitching. These two straps are fitted with a stainless steel pin buckle with black PVD treatment. The Multifort Chronometer One is water-resistant up to a pressure of 10 bars (100m).

Equipped with a COSC-certified chronometer movement featuring a silicon balance-spring, the Multifort Chronometer One provides flawless accuracy and greater shock-resistance. With the launch of this new model, Mido continues to offer timepieces with high-end technology.