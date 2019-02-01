Starting anew

CALVIN KLEIN starts anew in the year of the pig with the launch of its first ever Chinese New Year capsule collection across its three core brands: Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear and Calvin Klein Performance.

In the festive offerings, a bold mix of samba red and gold colour palette set a celebratory tone, while its reworked classics are elevated with pig monogram and bandana print.

Starting with the freshest revamp, where Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear’s logos are specially reworked with an outline of a pig on an array of signature apparels, accessories and innerwear.

Calvin Klein Performance, on the contrary, offers a Chinese New Year themed allover Bandana print across the tees and inside of its jackets and hoodies - all further complemented by a red Performance billboard branding.