Stay strong and beautiful

REALISING the need to help women to unleash their strength to stay in sports, Pantene proudly presents Braids of Strength.

Braids of Strength is the third and latest instalment of the #WANITABESI campaign which aims to champion inner strength and confidence in women to achieve their goals.

“This campaign aims to give voice to women in embracing their passion and inspiring them to stay in sports accompanied by the perfect hair braid, which helps them to feel confident and comfortable while playing sports.

“This campaign was announced in conjunction with International Women’s Day,“ said Anggun Pulungan, Haircare Commercial Director of P&G Malaysia.

“As a sportswoman, I have had my share in facing harsh negativity and criticisms.

“Sportsmanship is tougher when you are a woman, and it is an added pressure to prove your worth and that you belong in this industry.

“I am proud to be the campaign ambassador for Pantene’s Braids of Strength and share my experience in overcoming issues of societal expectation of women in sports.

“I am excited to help girls and women to overcome all their personal and professional barriers to Stay Strong, Stay Beautiful and Stay in Sports,” says national gymnast Farah Ann Abdul Hadi.