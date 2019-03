FOR AN instantaneous, dramatic impression use the Menard Authent Mask II.

The concentrated essence in the mask will blend with your skin, covering it like a fine veil of newly born skin.

Feel how it works its way throughout your skin to refine its texture.

It provides a firm and moist touch to the face, neck, and décolletage, for a beautiful, haute couture skin.

Authent Mask II promises luxurious satisfaction with the scent of Authent Cream II.