JUST in time for the dog days of summer, Marni is presenting “Glossy Grip,“ a ready-to-wear and accessories capsule collection featuring multicolor stripes.

Get ahold of the limited-edition creations in select stores or online at www.marni.com.

Vertical stripes of all sizes, from the skinniest to the widest, in Marni’s iconic color palette, are just what the luxury house is proposing for the last days of summer: blue and pink mix in with red, green, white and yellow, making the handbag and ready-to-wear collection perfect for basking in the sun.

The “Glossy Grip” capsule is composed of a bag (available in two tote sizes and as a mini handbag) made from a striped mesh structure covered in a clear PVC shell, with a Marni logo and leather handles.

A number of ready-to-wear pieces — all of which are inspired by the handbags — complete this special collection: a series of cotton jersey T-shirts in different lengths and with either a round or boat collar, pyjamas made up of loose-fitting shirts and assorted shorts or pants and boyfriend-style jeans all come in exuberant striped prints.

The made-in-Italy “Glossy Grip” limited-edition collection can be purchased in stores or on Marni’s e-shop. — AFP Relaxnews