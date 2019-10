SWATCH recently launched its Autumn/Winter 2019 range, which celebrates one of the most unique art movement of the 20th century.

Bau Swatch celebrates 100 years of the world-famous Bauhaus, perfectly uniting art and technique. Primary colours and pure lines dominate Bau Swatch, making the watches’ signature pieces timeless.

Swatch is also launching two new collections. The I Love Your Folk collection pays tribute to personal statements, adding the ultimate touch of folk to the season looks – be it paisley, flowers, lace and patterns.

Meanwhile, the Knightliness collection features big studs and a fancy gothic touch of brilliant black and blood red – but with Swatch’s lightness and subtle humours.