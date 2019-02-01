Symbol of luck

EACH year, Swatch celebrates the Lunar New Year by creating scintillating watch designs based on the Chinese astrological calendar which pays tribute to all 12 animals in the cycle.

This year nonetheless, the year of the pig comes full throttle into Swatch’s latest release of “Gem of New Year” - a special edition timepiece with all the hallmarks of the Chinese zodiac, is set to be filled with an abundance of blessings to its wearers.

The watch’s dual-colour scheme oozes a vivacious charm: in Chinese culture, red symbolises good luck and positivity, while gold represents nobility and fortune.

The dial rendered starkly in gold features the iconic pig alongside 12 Swatch Sparkles embedded on its hour mark for extra bling, while the silicone bracelet is reminiscent of ink blot art in red and gold patterns.

“Gem of New Year” is available at all Swatch boutiques at RM340.