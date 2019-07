WATCH any films from the 1980s and you’ll witness a decade awash in Levi’s. For the contemporary proof of that, look no further than Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things. The sci-fi thriller recreates every detail of that era, even down to the Three Musketeers candy bar wrappers.

Now the past has finally caught up in a retro collaboration with Stranger Things, where Levi’s is ushering in the 1980s denim trend that has served as a catalyst for the American clothing company to the present times. Together, they are releasing a capsule collection to deliver the best of 1980s fashion.

With the third season setting in 1985, at a time when Levi’s brand’s massive imprint on culture and everyday style was as significant as it is when the brand first started in 1853, it continues to reign supreme over the decades until today.

Levi’s has riffled through their extensive archives to guide the period-correct costuming for a wide range of characters in the TV series. They’ve authentically replicated two full looks for two fan-favourite characters on the show: Eleven and Dustin. These pieces will appear in the show and be a part of the Levi’s x Stranger Things collection.

Worn by Eleven, is a yellow Aztec print shirt paired with a pair of El Pleated Jean, while Dustin wore a trucker cap and graphic tee of the same colour pairing.

There are other pieces within the collection that celebrate various elements of the show, including tees and sweatshirts with Stranger Things graphics, jeans and truckers with character images, special-edition Levi’s sundries, and a one-of-a-kind Levi’s Batwing tee that uses Stranger Things’ logotype.

The Levi’s x Stranger Things collection is available at all Levi’s stores nationwide.