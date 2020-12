THIS year has been a long one, but Drunk Elephant is here to bring you some cheer with three brand new Holiday 2020 kits: Dewy, Firmy, and Glowy!

DEWY: The Polypeptide Kit helps to nourish the skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, power up hydration, and make your skin dewy.

FIRMY: The Day Kit allows you to start your morning routine with a skincare smoothie of C-Firma, D-Bronzi, B-Hydra, and Protini to give skin a healthy dose of antioxidants while keeping it hydrated and firm all day long.

GLOWY: The Night Kit is an evening regimen to wash away pollution, remove dead skin cells, hydrate the acid mantle, and strengthen the skin barrier.