THINK charcoal is only used for barbecues? You think wrong!

Charcoal does more than grilling up your chicken skillet or flanken ribs, charcoal can also be used as a facial cleanser. This applies to the same logic as charcoal face masks that strip the pores off its impurities, charcoal toothpaste to removes toxins from teeth and gums, and charcoal pills to treat food poisoning.

Charcoal is no passing fad. Local skincare brand Kayman Beauty made it clear when the brand introduced its Coalface Soap and Coalface Cleanser so that we may allow our skin to savour the goodness from the bowels of the earth.

Proper skin cleansing with the right product will not only draw out accumulated dirt from within pores, but will also improve sebum control to ensure a clean canvas for additional skincare to be applied later on.

Formulated with a unique blend of activated charcoal and honey, both low-level pH soap and cleanser work perfectly to cleanse the human skin that is fairly acidic ranging from 4.7 to 5.5 on the pH scale.

They are suitable for all skin types to prevent acne in troubled skin, balance out oily skin, leave dry skin feeling soft and supple, and further moisturise dehydrated skin.