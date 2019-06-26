The ‘Chok-Chok’ K-beauty look

ANNE HATHAWAY swears by South Korean beauty brand AHC’s Eye Cream for Face that has amassed a cult following.

Famed fashion blogger Aimee Song most recently became the brand’s ambassador, using the AHC Hyaluronic range and even attempted the K-beauty trend by applying facial toner seven times.

South Korean actress Oh Yeon-seo - the embodiment of Korean beauty - too joined the ranks as AHC ambassador.

She shared: “People talk about the radiance of Korean beauty as if it’s a mystery. What’s my secret? I use AHC skincare, created and perfected in Korean aesthetic clinics. Now my secret can be your secret.”

The brand prides itself in ensuring that hydration is the core benefit in every of its skincare range. In fact, AHC stands for “Aesthetic Hydration Cosmetics”.

Here are four AHC skincare products that will set you off on the right path to achieving that dewy, soft and bouncy, fresh as a daisy skin glow (Chok-Chok).

After all, it’s very much all about the K-beauty philosophy to perfect the skin first before enhancing it with makeup.