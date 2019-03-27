The essential 3-step basic skincare

NO MATTER how complicated a skincare routine is, an effective beauty regime always begins with, or involves, the same basic three steps: cleansing, toning, and moisturising.

While complicated and high-maintenance skincare routines can work wonders on your skin, the three basic steps can work magic on your skin too - in keeping it sufficiently clean and hydrated.

Needless to say, the cleanser, toner, and moisturiser are the most useful products that you will require daily.

Mon Cheri’s wide skincare range also includes these three essential items.

The best part about these amazing products is that they are available for four different skin types: Normal to Combination, Oily, Aging & Sun-damaged and Dry & Sensitive.

Now you can get the products that are best suited for your skin instead of a generic one that may not be good enough for your needs.

The Lily Collection, also known as the Le Fleur De Lis Collection, is a set of basic skincare products that works great individually, but they work even better when used together.

The three items in this collection are all you need to keep your skin looking and feeling great!