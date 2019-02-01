The Gardens Mall brings you an opulent Lunar New Year

This Lunar New Year, The Gardens Mall presents a touch of opulence through a specially-themed visual set-up and interior design inspired by 18th-century China. Aptly themed “Imperial Charm”, shoppers can bask in the festivities at The Gardens Mall and enjoy a variety of performances while shopping.

“To mark the start of the Lunar New Year, we take measures in ensuring an unparalleled atmosphere for our shoppers to enjoy their shopping experience - from the intricately designed visual merchandising to the stellar line-up of festive performances, we hope the experience will be beguiling for all,” said Antony Barragry, CEO of The Gardens Mall.

Other than the grand visual transformation of the mall, shoppers will also get to enjoy exciting activities from Jan 19 to Feb 13 including the Traditional and Acrobatic Lion Dances, a classical Chinese dance by the graceful performers of Dua Space Dance Theatre titled Dance of the Jasmine; speed calligraphy sessions in A Scholar’s Pursuit; individual illustration sessions in A Consort’s Pastime, the soothing instrumental melodies of The Sound of Willows; a selfie session with the mall’s very own ladies-in-court during The Ladies’ Stroll, and so much more.

To further celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Boar, from Jan 18 to Feb 14, shoppers who spend RM900 (RM800 for Standard Chartered credit cardholders or The Gardens Club members) and above in a single receipt* at any of our specialty stores can redeem a celadon incense burner and a pack of special edition festive packets. *Limited to 100 redemptions per day.

Shoppers who spend RM380 (RM300 for Standard Chartered credit cardholders or The Gardens Club members) and above in a single receipt* at any of our specialty stores can redeem a pack of festive packets. *Limited to 200 redemptions per day.

For more information on The Gardens Mall, visit Facebook: www.facebook.com/thegardensmallmalaysia or Instagram: www.instagram.com/thegardensmallmy.