WITH each new season, the world eagerly awaits for what’s coming next. The conscious phenomenon to an extent could be theorised as a need to quench our insatiable thirst for newness.

However quick the paradigm shift in fashion’s ever-changing landscape is, it remains arguably exciting.

For most of it, fashion brands look towards timelessness and classicism as guidelines for seasonal progressiveness to craft designs that stand the test of time.

Uniqlo rides against the ostentatious and bashful waves in the best way possible to offer basic essentials that are effortless yet luxurious but still hitting the high-notes of making necessary statements in its staple wear.

The Japanese clothing brand, part-minimalist, part-contemporary has laid out its newest design for its Autumn/Winter 2019 collection - the Curved Pants - a wide fit, gradually curved silhouette that accentuates the leg to appear lengthened.

Has the brand found a way to appeal to everyone regardless of physique and height? Yes, through the Curved Pants’ loose and gently curved leg line from the waist to hems.

Designed by Uniqlo artistic director Christophe Lemaire, the first iteration of the pants was introduced in the previous Uniqlo U Spring/Summer 2018 collection using chino material to illustrate its form-fitting silhouette in its most flattering style.

After multiple rounds of trial and error over an 18-month period in pursuit of the best design, the sublime but distinctive silhouette has then been perfected at the Jeans Innovation Centre in Los Angeles.

Lemaire employed advanced materials and whole new standards of craftsmanship to reinvent the Curved Pants in three new expressions: 100% cotton jeans, cotton-satin and thick jersey in a series of rich autumnal colourways ochre, burnt umber, off white and tonal blue to name a few.

Style it up with a smart shirt or voluminous blouse to coordinate a contemporary look, or pare it down with a relaxed sweater for a laid-back getup on a casual day.

Get creative and embrace your idiosyncratic expression with Uniqlo Curved Pants now!