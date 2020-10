A NEW wave of clean skincare brands have taken over the Malaysian beauty scene, using only the purest natural ingredients formulated with botanical oils and other fruit extracts which are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. Get to know these seven homegrown skincare brands, and the powerhouse ingredients behind their glow-inducing, and skin-repairing remedies.

Root Remedies.

1. Root Remedies The environment-friendly, cruelty-free and natural skincare brand founded in 2015 by Chiew Yee Sian has arguably the most comprehensive and extensive range of seven facial oil products, focusing entirely on plant-derived oils to target every skin concern and skin type. Rest assured, that one can find the highest quality of facial oil at Root Remedies, from argan oil, rosehip oil and sea buckthorn oil, to black seed oil and tamanu oil. But if you’re new to the game, Chiew recommends the all-new Gromwell Squalane Gentle Restoring Face Oil to incorporate into the morning skincare routine, and the Prickly Pear Dewy Hydrating Face Oil in the evening.

Frankie Beauty.

2. Frankie Beauty Established in 2017 by Loretta Leong, it is named after frankincense, also known as olibanum oil, which is sourced from Boswellia trees. Frankincense has been dubbed “The King of Oils” because of its versatility and powerful anti-ageing properties, and when it’s formulated with pracaxi oil as Leong does, it visibly improves the overall skin complexion. Other than the Lumi Light Face Oil for combination skin and Lula Rich Face Oil for matured skin, Frankie Beauty most recently added a new product to its clean beauty line, namely the Biru Blue Chamomile Squalane Oil for acne-prone skin.

The Minimal Skin.

3. The Minimal Skin Mindfully crafted in small batches with minimal yet effective ingredients, the natural, vegan and cruelty-free skincare label established in early 2020 takes the bare minimum to the next level. With only two skincare products available because it’s all you need, one – the Hijau Face Oil – is formulated with two notable ingredients, namely hemp seed oil and grapeseed oil, and is packed with anti-oxidants that not only nourishes but also heals the skin.

Handmade Heroes.

4. Handmade Heroes The clean beauty brand founded by Singaporean Lynsey Lim in 2015 and subsequently joined by fellow Malaysians, Bella Kuan and Lim Cai Jin has, over the last five years, become a household name celebrated by many skincare enthusiasts. Even Lily Collins uses the brand’s Cocolicious Luscious Lip Scrub, as she revealed to Vogue. Handmade Heroes’ newest launch, The Ultimate Bakuchiol Booster Oil, could possibly be the ultimate youth elixir we’ve been searching for. As the name suggests, bakuchiol extract is a derivative of the babchi flower, used to stimulate collagen production and boost skin-cell turnover to visibly smooth out fine lines and induce a youthful skin glow.

Kushan Earth.

5. Kushan Earth Founded in 2018, Kushan is the namesake of writer-poet Kush Linfield and multidisciplinary artist Shan Shan Lim’s first names, which also takes inspiration from the multicultural Kushan Empire in the North Indian subcontinent during the 1st and 3rd centuries AD. The brand explores the idea of slow beauty by adopting a natural and holistic approach to taking good care of the skin, body and mind. Among its skincare line, the Argan Face Oil is 100% Organic Certified with its origins in Morocco. The natural hydrator earned its nickname “Liquid Gold” due to its numerous benefits and high value. It’s rich in antioxidants such as Vitamin E and contains fatty acids, that restore moisture to even out the driest complexion.

Lumi Beauty.

6. Lumi Beauty The brainchild of Chryseis Tan joined the local skincare scene in September 2020 on a quest to awaken the bare-face beauty of natural skin within us. Tan believes that every little thing we apply on our skin matters, therefore, there is no reason to deprive our skin of what it deserves – good and effective ingredients. Lumi Beauty’s debut product, the Vitamin Glow Super Serum is jam-packed with natural skin boosters such as Vitamins C, E and beta-carotene derived from fruits and vegetables. Its lightweight texture leaves the skin moisturised, balances out uneven skin tone and fortifies the skin barriers with antioxidant properties.

