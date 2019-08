HEALTHY SKIN, hair and scalp is just a shower away. But, the porous skin which works like a sponge absorbs whatever we apply onto it. So ideally, we wouldn’t want any harmful and toxic ingredients to make its way to our body, blood and lymphatic system.

Local personal care brand Sensenique Natural has produced a series of hair and body care range that is filled with naturally derived ingredients rather than chemically laced.

Its “Betaine, Sulfate & Silicone Free” Hair & Body Care range is infused with all the skin-loving ingredients one can possibly imagine, including argan oil, olive oil, jojoba seed oil, macadamia seed oil, ginger root, orange peel, peppermint, lime pure essential oil and aloe vera.

But most importantly, the premium blend is safe, toxin-free and gentle yet effective for everyday use, leaving you with healthier skin, hair and scalp.

Sensenique Natural “Betaine, Sulfate & Silicone Free” Hair & Body Care range is available at Robinsons The Gardens, Robinsons Four Seasons, SOGO KL and selected independent pharmacies.