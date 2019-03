BUILDING on its foundation of innovation, functionality and durable design, today TUMI launches the next generation of intelligent travel: Alpha 3.

In 1983, Tumi introduced its signature Ballistic Nylon, a material that revolutionised the travel market.

Originally used by the military to protect WWII troops from shrapnel, TUMI incorporated the ultra-tough material into its luggage designs to make bags that would withstand the wear and tear of a life well-traveled.

After rigorous testing proved it held up, TUMI added its patented functionality: U-zip pockets, telescoping handles, dual wheel systems, Add-a-Bag, expansion systems, TUMI Tracer® - interior and exterior features designed to make life on the move easier.

The combination created the most reliable, time-tested travel companion the industry had seen.

Now, 35 years later, TUMI remasters its iconic collection with Alpha 3.

“With the launch of A3, we took everything we stand for as a brand and pushed it one step further,” says Victor Sanz, Creative Director of TUMI.

“It’s always been a motivator for us to remember our products are what enable these travel stories to continue, and we were thrilled that both Lenny and Zoë Kravitz wanted to share their perfect journey with us”.

The campaign, directed by Eliot Rausch, captured in the Bahamas, the beloved haven that established the soul of the Kravitz family.

While honouring the passing of tradition, storytelling, and family values from generation to generation, TUMI joins the Kravitzs on their first film project together, on an intimate quest to where it all began; illustrating the strengthening of the bonds individuals create, and the role TUMI plays –understanding it’s not about the destination, but the invaluable moments created along the way.