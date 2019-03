OFF-WHITE has always embraced the now by framing today’s contemporary context in a sophisticated manner, with very specific authoritative opinions reinforced and championed by the fluidity of youth culture, but not necessarily in the same vision of how seasonal men’s and women’s collections are offered.

With a clear vision of splicing the reality on how clothes are worn and the artistic expression of fashion, creative director Virgil Abloh explores overarching concepts in his collections to emphasise that streetwear is not just a fad but a progressive identity and a romantic sentiment.

In the Spring/ Summer 2019 collection, Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh recognises the contrasting values of the principles between high fashion and streetwear, fine art and urban art, femininity and masculinity with his brand.

Menswear

Abloh’s empire state of mind came through as a narrative as he envisions his 17-year-old muse of a “universal teenager” in New York, as shirtless models flaunt industrial chains and charms paired eloquently with elevated utility jeans or uniform attire.

The collection aptly titled “Jim Stark” is a reference to the character played by James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause that sees another appearance of fictional icon Bart Simpson across a multitude of subversive t-shirts and jeans.

This idea of a rebellious proclamation pays tribute to New York native graffiti artist, Donald “Dondi” White’s best-known works as they are graphically scrawled on tees and coats; embroidered and studded jeans are also created in collaboration with Ev Bravado.

The universal teenager brought along his emotional burden, depicted in Rimowa suitcase backpacks that were clear and empty, looking astutely ambiguous amongst adults and teens forever in pursuit of dressing the same and differently.

Womenswear

Femininity and masculinity crashed against the athletic and sports apparel throughout the “Track & Field” collection, as Abloh explained: “I made a new aesthetic by crashing two things together that are not related.”

The elevated textures, silhouettes and prints embrace the concept, giving new meaning beyond athleisure into “sports couture”.

Details in the footwear department include transforming a running shoe into black stiletto, or another pair of heels inspired by Nike Studio Wrap.

Off-White’s heated collaboration known for distorting and reinterpreting Nike’s most iconic silhouettes celebrates the power of the human spirit by paying tribute to sports heroines.

“I was inspired by the voice of the athlete and the power of sport to impact positive and transformative change globally.

“Sport, like fashion, shares a common language that seeks to unite cultures and break down barriers,” said the designer.

At the runway show during Paris Fashion Week, Abloh enlisted eight Nike track and field athletes who walked the runway, including British sprinter Dina Asher Smith, Hong Kong high-jumper Cecilia Yeung and French distance-runner Renelle Lamote.

KL Edition Collection

This season saw the introduction of the Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh second KL Edition Collection - a special collectors’ release of selected clothing and accessories unique and true to Kuala Lumpur.

Off-White Kuala Lumpur launches the “Reflective” capsule collection, this time presenting a full collection of reflective 3M printed merchandise that features the iconic logos - including a brushstroke version.

This collection is exclusively available at the Off-White Kuala Lumpur flagship store at Starhill Gallery Kuala Lumpur.