ONE of the many aesthetics that have emerged from the pandemic is the cottagecore movement or rather, the idealised and romanticised image of idyllic living in the traditional English countryside. The aesthetic saw a spike on GoogleTrends in August last year, after Harry Styles’ crochet cardigan went viral alongside the release of Taylor Swift’s new album Folklore. Given the tumultuous time we are in, cottagecore’s soft and calming spirit really does speak to a home-bound generation that is eager to find comfort amid the chaos. Hence, many have adopted hobbies such as crocheting during the global quarantine and turning it into a booming business. Crochet and other similar craft projects are a reaction against establishments and the fast fashion industry, simply because the time and effort spent on hand-stitching a single piece of crochet with love and care cannot be compared to machine-made knit items. Here are some of the stories that fuel these homegrown crochet brands, with an indication of what drives them forward.

Crochetsya.

1. Crochetsya What can be more sustainable than making clothes using materials that leave no unwanted fabric and scraps behind? “With fast fashion being one of the biggest polluters of the environment, I want to focus on slow fashion while building a more mindful shopping experience. Ideally, when you think of slow fashion, you will think of crochet clothing as one of the options,” said founder Syafiqah Sidik. During lockdown last year, Syafiqah put a spin on her newfound hobby and launched her crochet clothing brand with designs driven by the slow fashion movement. Her feminine designs are form-fitted with a sultry twist, with playful colour combinations to make it a truly one-of-a-kind design to suit one’s personality.

Niji Crochet.

2. Niji Crochet Named after the Japanese word for rainbow, mother-daughter Lily Chong and Nicole Cara launched the business in April last year. The brand has garnered a cult following on social media, with its original and creative pieces that take as long as two weeks to complete, depending on the complexity of the designs. Apart from its one-off pieces, Niji Crochet also receives made-to-order and customised requests, ranging from crop tops and bikini tops to co-ordinates and bucket hats.

Slow Hands.

3. Slow Hands The brainchild of Celeste Low, Slow Hands is an ode to crocheting where she creates colourful pieces that include hats, bags and bandanas in floral, checkered and striped motifs. “Sometimes, I like to look at actual clothing or accessories and wonder if I can replicate them with crochet,” she said. There is not a particular single place where she would get her inspiration from. It could be the movies or magazines but most of all – social media, where it all started. “I saw a few crochet pieces online during lockdown last year and I figured it would be fun to get into it. The great thing is that the local crochet community keeps getting bigger and it certainly inspires us one way or another.”

The Crochet Guy.

4. The Crochet Guy Confined at home during the movement control order in March last year, 28-year-old Izach Lim decided to learn crochet from his mother to earn extra income. His first attempt got off to a rocky start. Being left-handed made the craft even harder but eventually, he was able to master it. As he looks past the initial challenges, including deciphering patterns and learning stitch abbreviations, Izach finds crocheting therapeutic when immersed in the process. Naming himself The Crochet Guy on Instagram, he found his niche in making crochet doilies and has expanded into other pieces such as bags and scarfs.

clownprojects.