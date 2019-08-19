Time is of the essence

WATCH aficionados were completely awestruck when Seiko introduced a plethora of fine Japanese watchmaking innovation at its most recent roadshow in conjunction with the grand opening of Seiko boutique in Mid Valley Megamall; one might even argue that the timepieces are the creme de la creme in the world of high horology. To commemorate the milestone, Modern Master Craftsman Ikukiyo Komatsu was present to showcase the movement assembly of Grand Seiko Spring Drive 9R65 Caliber. With his deft hands and absolute precision, Komatsu captivated the guests as he displayed his impeccable techniques and skills using modern materials. Nonetheless, the highlight was undeniably the watch collection itself. The event, which saw renowned Credor masterpieces being officially introduced for the first time in Malaysia, also featured other iconic limited and special-edition timepieces. Grand Seiko SBGC231

Through form and function in perfect harmony, Grand Seiko’s unprecedented technology, precision, beauty, legibility and simplicity reflects the hallmarks of its design language. The limited-edition SBGC231 timepiece with only 500 pieces available in the world, commemorates the 20th anniversary of its robust Spring Drive movement. It was inspired by the strength and power of the Grand Seiko lion that has long been the symbol of Grand Seiko since 1960. This anniversary watch carries the lion symbol in the form of an 18k yellow gold insert in the oscillating weight, denoting the enhanced accuracy of the specially adjusted movement (+/-0.5 seconds a day). Credor The Spring Drive Sonnerie GBLQ998J

Hearts were set aflutter when the roadshow also introduced one of the holy grail of high-end dress watches from the Credor Masterpiece Collection. This aesthetically pleasing model was the very first chiming iconic watch from Credor with the purest sound ever produced by a timepiece. It marks the time by chiming a softly tinkling ‘hanging’ bell that resonates with the Japanese cultural heritage. Powered by the unparallel Caliber 7R06, the timepiece consists of over 600 individual parts that were immaculately hand-assembled from start to finish. Seiko Prospex SSC741P1

The world-acclaimed dive watch Prospex has collaborated with filmmaker and marine conservationist Fabian Cousteau to produce the special-edition “Save the Ocean” collection. This Solar Chronograph SSC741P1 and two other timepieces in the collection are inspired by the world’s largest known predatory fish, the great white shark. They boast maximum legibility with its LumiBrite paint and extreme precision even at a depth where sunlight is unreachable. A portion of global sales through this series will be donated to Fabian’s Ocean Learning Centre – an institute established to make positive changes to the health of the ocean. Seiko Presage SSA392J1