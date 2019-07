2019 marks the 45th anniversary of Albion Skin Conditioner.

Given its nickname “SkiCon” in Japan, the essential toner has garnered a cult status among beauty enthusiasts and has even become the bedrock in achieving the sought-after translucent and supple “Albion Skin”.

Celebrating the milestone, Albion is launching a limited-edition commemorative set (pix) packed with all the benefits of its Skin Conditioner.

The secret lies in its key ingredient, Job’s tears - a tropical grain-bearing plant so rich in vitality also known as “Kita no Hato” is cultivated solely in the frigid climate of Hokkaido, Japan. In order to deliver outstanding efficacy on the skin, Albion developed a unique process called “blasting” to efficiently extract the most concentrated and purest essence from Kita no Hato.

As the largest organ of our human body, the skin absorbs an average of 64% of whatever that is being applied. There are six skincare benefits produced by regulating cell turnover with Albion Skin Conditioner, namely brighter skin, dewy skin, smoother skin, tighter skin, pimple prevention and cooling sensation.

For more, visit www.albion-cosmetics.com/my.