THE MAISON Louis Quatorze was founded in 1980 by Paul Barrate, who attempts to reinterpret the sensibility and craftsmanship that flourished during Louis XIV’s reign in the 17th century.

Barrate, a descendant of French artisan family, creates high-quality leather products by combining classical design with practicality at his boutique located in the mecca of fashion in Paris, Place Vendome.

With just a year short of celebrating the brand’s 40 years of storied heritage, Louis Quatorze Spring/Summer 2019 collection continues to inherently express its understated rapport of embracing comfort and individuality, without being affected by the influence and pressure of our time.

The collection like any other before underscores the enduring appeal of timeless Parisian chic that transcends seasons and styles from casual street to formal elegance. As such the bags intricately mixes sophisticated elegance with a dash of modern panache in its effort to reach modern women.

The colour of the season, seaport blue placed a distinctive emphasis on the arrival of spring.

Highlighting two bags this season, the Eclat Bag is where form meets function, designed for all occasions with its naturally voluptuous shape and a wide woven strap attached to its body.

In another bag, Louis Quatorze employs head-turning details to elevate simplistic composition of the charming Lys Bag, particularly known for its fleur-de-lis motifs that are blindly debossed on overall black leather.

The crossbody bag is further accented with decorative studded detailing for a distinctly rebellious charm.

Lastly, a statement bag worthy of notable mention such as the Box Bag in an incredibly feminine silhouette is sleek and dainty yet versatile in style works perfectly for both evening soiree and dinner party.

The cube-shaped vanity case is furnished with gold hardware finishing with diminutive studs on its emblematic motifs.

Louis Quatorze is available at Metrojaya Mid Valley and Robinsons Four Seasons KL.