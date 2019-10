LOVE, BONITO recently launched its first-ever Studio line with a debut collection aptly named ‘Metamorphosis’, at Love, Bonito MyTownKL store.

Its co-founder, Rachel Lim, said: “Studio by Love, Bonito was born of a desire to fill a gap in the modern Asian woman’s wardrobe and journey with her through different stages of life.

“Specifically, Studio is designed for the consumer who shares a penchant for the finer things – intricate details and immaculate workmanship –with a propensity for dressier, more aspirational pieces.”

Lim added that we can think of Studio as the culmination of Love, Bonito’s craft; a passion project of sorts.

“This line is an artistic representation of our richest, most vivid, creative impulses – made wearable for our customers.”

The debut collection, true to the elevated yet experimental status of the Studio line, finds its inspiration in the amalgamation of traditional eastern ink and western oil.

Similarly, Metamorphosis features a hero print that marries old and new, past and future.

The atypical, sprawling floral prints (handsketched in-house, as per Love, Bonito’s unique proposition) are drawn from graphic bauhaus on high-octane colours of cerulean blue, fresh cream and blood maroon – colours carefully handpicked to ensure they flatter the Asian skin tone.

The collection experiments with a diverse variety of fabrics and technical workmanship; print placement across an array of luxurious fabrics –organza, dobby dot, guipure lace, to name a few.

Apart from the printed pieces, the collection showcases designs without the hero print, yet similarly embellished with the superfine detailing that is core to the Studio line: soft, satin finishes, intricate pleating, ladder trimming, grosgrain ribbon ties and more.

Studio by Love, Bonito is priced from RM139.90 to RM329.90.