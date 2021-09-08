Triple play

COLLABORATION between players in fashion and art is a popular device that creates a collective impact in the creative world. Transcending the line between the two worlds is Emri Vision, spearheaded by founder and creative director Emran Rijal. The brand’s pre-collection 2021 explores the surrealist artworks by Malaysian artist Ameyr. It sets forth a visual language that is heavy in prints with menswear silhouettes that applies to womenswear. The collection addresses climate change as the collective concern of our time.

Emran notes that a visionary is someone who strives to evolve and create for themselves and for society. – PICTURE COURTESY OF EMRI VISION

What was it like to launch a fashion label in the middle of a pandemic? Our motivation was at an all-time high in the beginning but we had to revise our timeline, due to the measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. It was challenging to maintain that high energy level but we worked with what we had and continued to stay creative. However, the most exciting and stimulating part would be to put ideas together and make them come to life, assembling the pieces and finding elegant solutions to complicated technical issues. What is Emri Vision all about? The idea of the brand is to connect all the dots in the industry, by prioritising creative collaborations in the process of getting ourselves recognised as a young designer label while giving other creators a platform to express their craft.

Emri Vision pre-collection 2021. – PICTURE COURTESY OF EMRI VISION

Could you share with us the story behind this creative partnership with Ameyr? I first saw one of Ameyr’s artworks at an exhibition, it moved me in an instant and still moves me up to this day, and from that moment I knew I had to work with him. That is when my co-founder Harith Hisham came into the picture because, at the time, the exhibition was hosted by him. Ameyr’s art mainly touches on his psyche and struggles with mental health while highlighting global issues to the forefront of society. For example, his artwork Pop Cul(na)ture is a collage of natural disasters set in 80s’ pop art colour palettes. It really speaks to a generation who shares a collective concern about the state of climate change and global warming. Wearing a piece of art with a message is just as powerful as a football fan proudly wearing their club jersey. What would you like to ultimately achieve with Emri Vision? Debuting during the peak of Malaysia’s most difficult times with the pandemic, we have been keeping our finger on the pulse and being mindful of social development to ensure our presence amid the turbulent time is not just about clothes. We are so blessed to have cultivated a dedicated following since inception and because we have a platform, we have made it a mission to shine light in these dark times. At the heart of the brand, we aim to encourage creativity as an outlet for people who are struggling with mental health and that it is okay to express your distress without feeling judged.