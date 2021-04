AHC, Korea’s #1 Skincare Brand is introducing its revolutionary Luminous Glow Eye Cream for Face in Malaysia! The new Luminous Glow Eye Cream for Face will deliver the rejuvenating effect of a premium Korean brightening treatment all in a 2-in-1 cream for eyes and face that is clinically proven to brighten skin and reduce wrinkles in 14 days.

While there have been many Korean beauty brands that have landed on our shores, AHC stands out as the only skincare brand that was originally developed for high-end aesthetic clinics in South Korea. With over 20 years of hands-on experience, AHC is a pioneering Korean beauty brand that is renowned for its premium ingredients, advanced cutting-edge technologies and luxurious yet affordable skincare products – including the best-selling Eye Cream for Face series which is Korea’s #1 eye cream.

After much anticipation, AHC launches the brand-new 2-in-1 brightening and anti-ageing Luminous Glow Eye Cream for Face, a multidimensional product that fights over eight skin concerns in one simple step for more luminous, radiant skin. This Luminous Glow Eye Cream for Face includes AHC’s newest exclusive ingredient, Gluta-I Complex, a unique and specialised blend of ingredients that gives this product its glow-boosting and anti-ageing benefits.

Dermatologist-tested and safe for all skin types the Luminous Glow Eye Cream for Face is developed specifically for Southeast Asian women and features a powerhouse blend of ingredients which includes antioxidant-rich glutathione, skin-calming alpha-bisabolol, vitamin C derivatives, brightening hyaluronic acid and lastly, adenosine to stimulate collagen production for clinically proven results in 2 weeks. Further to the ingredients, patented micro-capsule technology stabilises the active components in the Gluta-I Complex, allowing it to be effectively absorbed into the skin for enhanced luminosity. For best results, it is recommended to be applied around the eyes and face and then gently massage to absorb.

Stephanie Ko, AHC SEAA Brand Manager said, “Inside each drop of the Luminous Glow Eye Cream for Face is an innovative blend of ingredients used by expert aestheticians. We all know how powerful an aesthetician’s treatment can be, not only can it enhance the skin but it can elevate your outlook, leaving you feeling joyful and optimistic. We want our customers to enjoy their skincare so that they feel good with healthy skin; giving them a more positive outlook on life – something we all need more of during these unprecedented times. So, we’re inviting all women to ‘Turn Up Your Glow’!”

Technology and innovation is part of the DNA at AHC, to create omnichannel experiences that surprise and delight skin care lovers, the brand is introducing its first Augmented Reality game “Pop & Turn Up Your Glow”. As part of the “Turn Up Your Glow” campaign in partnership with Watsons, customers can play the game in Watsons stores or in the comfort of their own home by scanning the QR code on their mobile device. Once access to your camera is given, the screen fills with bubbles containing Gluta-I™ Complex. Pop the bubbles to reveal youthful, brighter skin and stand a chance to win discounts on AHC products at Watsons.

Along with this exciting launch, AHC has named rising star in South Korea’s model and acting scene, Cho Hye-Joo as its newest brand ambassador. She joins the pantheon of famous AHC faces, and will take her place amongst a diverse and accomplished group of women past and present. As a woman who exemplifies confidence and beauty, and is noticed for her contagious optimist and her love for sharing her skincare know-hows, Cho is the perfect ambassador for AHC.

“We were drawn to Cho Hye-Joo because she is so positive, confident and charmingly happy in her skin. She is the perfect ambassador to talk about the role beauty and our products play in helping women to feel their best,” added Ko.